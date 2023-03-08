KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan? Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About India's Wicketkeeper-Batter For 4th Test

Dravid was seen helping Ishan in the nets and according to many reports Ishan Kishan is likely to make his debut.

New Delhi: Team India is all set to take on Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on March 9 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma led Indian team dominated Aussie in the first two Tests, but it was the Australians who bounced back in the 3rd Test in Indore.

Rather than Cheteshwar Pujara, no batter was able to do much on the turning track and having made a change at the top of the order. Star Indian batter-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, met with a horrific accident last year, in his absence KS Bharat donned the gloves in the first three tests.

However, the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't too concerned with Bharat's form saying that the scores have to be taken in context with the challenging conditions while mentioning his contributions in Indore and especially in Delhi.

Dravid was seen helping Ishan in the nets and according to many reports Ishan Kishan is likely to make his debut ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad whereas Bharat could retain his place in the side.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dravid said, "We are not (concerned) and it again comes to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in and even though it's not a big contribution but he got 17 in the first innings."

"[Bharat] Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective," Dravid added.