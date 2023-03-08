KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan? Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About India's Wicketkeeper-Batter For 4th Test

KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan? Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About India's Wicketkeeper-Batter For 4th Test

Dravid was seen helping Ishan in the nets and according to many reports Ishan Kishan is likely to make his debut.

Updated: March 8, 2023 1:32 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Team India is all set to take on Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on March 9 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma led Indian team dominated Aussie in the first two Tests, but it was the Australians who bounced back in the 3rd Test in Indore.

Rather than Cheteshwar Pujara, no batter was able to do much on the turning track and having made a change at the top of the order. Star Indian batter-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, met with a horrific accident last year, in his absence KS Bharat donned the gloves in the first three tests.

However, the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't too concerned with Bharat's form saying that the scores have to be taken in context with the challenging conditions while mentioning his contributions in Indore and especially in Delhi.

Dravid was seen helping Ishan in the nets and according to many reports Ishan Kishan is likely to make his debut ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad whereas Bharat could retain his place in the side.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dravid said, "We are not (concerned) and it again comes to a question of perspective and understanding of some of the challenges and conditions that he has kept in and even though it's not a big contribution but he got 17 in the first innings."

"[Bharat] Got a nice contribution in Delhi where he played positively, and you need a little bit of luck in these conditions and he hasn't probably had that, and he is shaping really well and keeping really nicely for us. So we need to put batting performance in perspective," Dravid added.

Also Read

More News ›
KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan? Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About India's Wicketkeeper-Batter For 4th Test
Ishan Kishan Likely To Make Test Debut Against Australia In 4th Test: Report
IND vs AUS: Pitch Was Prepared Under BCCI Supervision; MPCA President's Major Revelation On Indore Wicket's Condition
With WTC Points At Stake, Everyone Wants To Win And Qualify: Rahul Dravid Defends 'Poor' Track
Rohit Sharma Wishes Happy Holi And Advices Fans To Not Disturb Stray Animals
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan? Dravid Drops Big Hint About India...

Women's Premier League: GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Predicti...

'Laga laga Virat ko laga...': Rohit Sharma Leads Charge As I...

Pakistan Super League: PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, P...

Advertisement