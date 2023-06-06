KS Bharat Ready For WTC Final After Getting Inputs From Dhoni

KS Bharat revealed his conversation with MS Dhoni about wicketkeeping in England during IPL 2023.

New Delhi: There has been a lot of speculation about which Indian wicketkeeper is going to play in the World Test Championship against Australia. Young wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat has competition from Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who was picked as a replacement for KL Rahul, who got injured during a match of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Bharat recently opened up about his conversation with legendary Indian player MS Dhoni before his big test in the WTC final against Australia at the Oval.

He revealed that Dhoni talked about his experiences keeping in England.

"Recently during the IPL I had a word with Mahendra (Singh Dhoni). He (talked about) his experiences keeping in England as well as what would work the best for any wicket-keeper. It was a very good conversation and there were a lot of insights from that," Bharat told the ICC.

Bharat further added that awareness is the key to good wicketkeeping.

"It's the awareness - the best example is MS Dhoni, the awareness he has in keeping is outstanding," Bharat added.

"You need intent and passion to be a keeper, because keeping is a thankless job. You keep 90 overs in a Test day and you have to be concentrating ball by ball, so you have to accept the challenges and embrace it and be really passionate about contributing to the team."

Harbhajan Singh 'NOT SO CONFIDENT' about KS Bharat's Batting The former India spinner Harbhajan Singh opened up about his views on KS Bharat, he said that Bharat doesn't have much confidence in Bharat's batting.

"Rishabh Pant is an explosive batter and Ishan also has the same quality. Although Bharat is superb behind the wickets, I don't have much confidence in Bharat's batting," said Harbhajan.

He had picked Bharat over Kishan as he has 'more experience'.