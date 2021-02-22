KTS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints 7th Match: Fantasy 11 For Today’s South Africa T20 Challenge February 22, 2021 1:30 PM IST Monday

KTS vs CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

It's a clash of the bottom-dwellers. Too early to say that? Well, that's the scenario right now in the ongoing South Africa T20 competition. Both Cape Cobras and Knights have lost their respective opening two matches and today is a chance for them to finally open their account in the points table. Cobras lost to Dolphins by 14 runs and then lost by 16 runs against Titans. Knights were handed a six-wicket defeat by Titans before they succumbed to a four-wicket defeat to Dolphins.

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Knights and Cape Cobras will take place at 1:00 PM IST – February 22.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

KTS vs CC My Dream11 Team

Pite van Biljon (captain), Siyabonga Mahima (vice-captain), Kyle Verreynne, Andries Gous, Christiaan Jonker, Farhaan Behardien, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Jason Smith, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa

KTS vs CC My Probable XIs

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Grant Mokaena, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza

Cape Cobras: Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Calvin Savage, George Linde, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Nandre Burger, Siyabonga Mahima

KTS vs CC Full Squads

Cape Cobras: Corbin Bosch, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Janneman Malan, Nandre Burger, Hlomla Hanabe, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi (captain), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Calvin Savage

Knights: Pite van Biljon (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg, Jonathan Vandiar, Mbulelo Budaza, Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee

