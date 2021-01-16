KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD Match 6

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa ODD

Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KTS vs DOL at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom: In another exciting encounter of South Africa ODD 2021, Dolphins will take on Knights at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – Saturday – January 16. The South Africa ODD – Knights vs Dolphins match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. South Africa’s Momentum One Day Cup is the nation’s premier 50-over domestic competition. It’s the rematch of this season – it will see the clash between lethal Dolphins and not-so-lethal Knights. Dolphins had an easy win against Knights in the last game and will be aiming to do the same this time around as well. Here is the South Africa ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, KTS vs DOL Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, KTS vs DOL Probable XIs South Africa ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Knights vs Dolphins, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa ODD.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Knights vs Dolphins will take place at 1 PM IST – January 16.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

KTS vs DOL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen (VC)

Batsmen: David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman

All-rounders: Ruan de Swardt (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuram Muthuswamy, Robbie Frylinck

Bowlers: Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg, Kerwin Mungroo

KTS vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

Knights: Pite van Biljon (C), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza.

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

KTS vs DOL SQUADS

Knights: Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (WK), Matthew Kleinveldt, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Mahole, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Nealan van Heerden.

Dolphins: Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy and Ottneil Baartman.

