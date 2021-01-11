KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD Match 3: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Knights vs Titans ODD at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 11 Monday

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa ODD

Knights vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KTS vs TIT at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom: In another exciting encounter of South Africa ODD 2021, Titans will take on Knights at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – Monday – January 11. The South Africa ODD – Knights vs Titans match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. South Africa’s Momentum One Day Cup is the nation’s premier 50-over domestic competition. The formidable Dolphins not only were the most consistent team of last season’s Momentum One Day Cup, but they also have some renowned players in their team. While a defeat against them is understandable, both Knights and Titans would like to avoid two defeats in a row. That, coupled with the fact that the teams are evenly balanced on paper and the game is balanced on a knife’s edge, makes this a must-watch. Here is the South Africa ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and KTS vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction, KTS vs TIT Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, KTS vs TIT Probable XIs South Africa ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Knights vs Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa ODD.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Knights vs Titans will take place at 1 PM IST – January 11.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

KTS vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Andries Gous

Batsmen: Theunis de Bruyn, Farhaan Behardien (VC), Jacques Snyman (C), Diego Rosier

All-rounders: Patrick Kruger, Ferisco Adams, Grant Thomson

Bowlers: Thando Ntini, Mbulelo Budaza, Junior Dala

KTS vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

Knights: Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza.

Titans: Grant Thomson, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Diego Rosier, Rubin Hermann, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Kyle Abbott, Thando Ntini.

KTS vs TIT SQUADS

Titans: Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Knights: Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (WK), Matthew Kleinveldt, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Mahole, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Nealan van Heerden.

