Kuldeep Yadav Can be India’s X-Factor vs Australia: Pragyan Ojha on Upcoming Tests

With days to go for the first Test against Australia, former cricketer Kuldeep Yadav reckons spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be the X-factor for the tourists. Ojha – spinner himself – highlighted how wrist-spinners are historically successful in Australia.

“Kuldeep Yadav can be India’s X-factor. He is a chinaman bowler with a lot of good variation. In Australia, historically, wrist-spinners have done better than finger spinners,” Ojha said while speaking to Sports Today.

The former India left-arm spinner also explained how the batsmen would find it difficult to pick him under lights.

“Batsmen were finding it difficult to pick him. Especially during the twilight period, batsmen were struggling to read him. That’s when he picked up maximum wickets,” he said.

“If Kuldeep Yadav is playing, he will be difficult for the Aussies. If you see this year, there has not been much cricket due to the obvious reasons. The pandemic brought normal lives to a complete halt. Kuldeep couldn’t play consistently in the IPL. His match practice has not been great. It’s important for the think tank to take care of Kuldeep, he added further.

Ojha also stated that in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin would do the job and has been in good form in the practice games.

“India will miss Ravindra Jadeja’s services due to the concussion injury. Thankfully, India have someone like R Ashwin who has been doing well. In the practice games, he picked up those wickets, bowled tight lines,” Ojha added.

The first Test between the two sides takes place in December in Adelaide. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the management would hope that the bowlers rise to the occasion against the formidable hosts.