Like many plaudits, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar reckoned India could make one change for the second Test against England after the humiliating 227-run loss. The former opener feels Kuldeep Yadav would be included in the side as he would add variety in the side where there are two off-spinners already.

“Maybe in the hindsight, they could have included Kuldeep Yadav a bit of variety. Because you have two off-spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin,” he said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar reckoned Kuldeep would come in place of Shahbaz Nadeem or Washington Sundar. He also felt that an anxious Nadeem got a little nervous and hence bowled unnecessary no-balls.

“Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test in place of Nadeem or Washington Sundar, whoever it is. But they need to look at dismissing England for lesser than what they scored this around. I think, Shahbaz Nadeem got just a little bit of nervous. I’m not even talking about the way he bowls but the no-balls it’s always an indication that the bowler is a little too anxious,” he added.

Reports suggest that India could make a change and draft Kuldeep in the side for the second Test.

Chasing a mammoth 420, India were bundled out for 192 runs in the fourth innings. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hit fifties but that was not good enough for India to save the Test. India will now look to bounce back and level the series in the second Test starting from February 13.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.