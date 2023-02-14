Kumar Dharmasena's Valentine's Day Post With Sourav Ganguly And Ramiz Raja Keep Fans Guessing

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Dharamsena posted a photo of him along with former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly and Former Pakistan Cricket Board President Ramiz Raja on the occasion of Valentine's day the photo left netizens in complete splits on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan umpire posted two selfies one with Ganguly and one with former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja with the caption, 'Happy Valentine's to all of you'.

The pictures are believed to be from the 'World Cricket Committee' meeting.

The former Sri Lankan cricketer's Twitter post went viral on social space and fans started taking a dig here are the viral tweets:

'Is there a meeting going on', one fan commented on the post. 'Isbar kaun account hack kar liya (Now who hacked this account)?', another one posted.

Dharmasena, Ganguly, and Raja are currently in Dubai to attend a meeting of MCC Cricket Committee. A few hours before his Valentine's Day post, Dharamsena had posed a picture of the entire 6-man committee including Ganguly, Raja, and also ex-Australian coach.

The 51-year old Sri Lankan used to be an all-rounder during his playing days and took 207 wickets and amassed 2090 runs for the Island nation.

As an umpire, he has umpired in 5 Cricket World Cup Finals, which also includes the 2022 T20 World Cup Final between England and Pakistan. He also umpired in the highest number of T20I World Cup matches, which is 18.