Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been once again reported for suspect bowling action during his team’s IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Narine played a starring role in scripting a brilliant comeback win for Knight Riders who edged out Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling match by the slimmest of margins. One more breach could lead to Narine being barred from bowling again in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. He will then have to get his action cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee to bowl again in the tournament.

“Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi,” an IPL media release stated.

The report was made by the on-field umpires — Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney — in match 24 of IPL 2020 between Punjab and Kolkata on Saturday. The umpires reported about Narine’s action to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament.

“Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee,” the release stated.

The 32-year-old Narine, has been reported multiple times for chucking and at one point wasn’t allowed to bowl after which he sharpened his batting skills.

However in the last two games, the Trinidadian has been very difficult to pick as Prabh Simran Singh and Nicholas Pooran found out at the death as he finished with 2/28 winning a near impossible match for his team.

Narine has struggled with the bat in IPL 2020, scoring just 44 runs from five innings at an average of 8.80. However, he has made a mark with the ball, striking at crucial junctures for KKR. Narine has taken five wickets in six games so far, at a strike rate of 26.4 and an economy of 8.09.