Kings XI Punjab opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has set the IPL stage on fire occupying the top two slots in the list of most run-getters this season so far. Rahul has the orange cap but Agarwal is breathing down his neck, trailing by just a run. It’s for this season that their latest opponents Mumbai Indians have planned their strategy around them, especially Rahul.

On the eve of their clash against KXIP, MI bowling coach Shane Bond said, “KL Rahul has got runs against us in the last few games and he is a brilliant player. We are having our bowlers’ meeting this afternoon, in terms of our planning for our opponents who are playing well. KL is a dynamic player, who scores all around the field. We also know that he (Rahul) takes his time generally through the middle overs, so that’s perhaps an opportunity to create some pressure on him and the batsmen around him. We will have specific ideas about how we can get him out. In the end, we can’t allow him (Rahul) to score in the areas he is very, very strong. He scores well over extra-cover, picks up over fine-leg.”

Both teams suffered close defeats in their respective previous matches and will be itching to get back to winning ways.

KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 13th Match

When: October 1, 7:30 pm IST (Thursday)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Full T20 Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.