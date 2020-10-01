KXIP vs MI Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Contest Between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Match 13 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium October 1, 7:30 PM IST Thursday

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Predictions 13th Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: So after last night’s IPL 2020 clash between RR and KKR, no team has been left undefeated in the ongoing season. Two teams though, who could have won a game more with luck a bit on their side will meet today in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians made a terrific comeback against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a 200-plus chase only to lose in Super Over. And Kings XI Punjab were swept by Rahul Tewatia who blasted five sixes in an over to help Rajasthan Royals pull off an unlikely chase. Either side will be hoping to get back to winning ways today. Both are in-form and therefore, this promises to be a close one.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KXIP vs MI.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 12th Match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KXIP vs MI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Glenn Maxwell, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KXIP Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more