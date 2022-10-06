Watch: Kyle Mayers Hits 105-meter Six With A Back-foot Punch Against Australia

New Delhi: Kyle Mayers ridiculous back-foot six off Cameron Green in the first T20I between Australia and West Indies earned the appreciation of Adam Gilchrist and fans from around the globe.

You are not allowed to do this! @kyle_mayers ?? pic.twitter.com/StFx5N2Wb3 Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2022

“I’m sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can’t remember it!,” Gilchrist tweeted on the six from West Indies opener Kyle Mayers during the T20I in Queensland on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the West Indies innings when a back-of-a-length delivery from Green was deposited for a 105-meter six by Mayers with a whip over cover off his back foot.

The left-hander was into position quickly and used his incredible power to punch the ball from a difficult length for a huge six. The shot left social media in awe with Gilchrist’s awe-struck reaction summing up everyone’s feelings about the outrageous shot.

I’m sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can’t remember it! ??? https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) October 5, 2022

Put in to bat by Australia in the game, Mayers opened the innings with Johnson Charles and made a 36-ball 39 even as the visitors lost half the side with 88 runs on board.

Mayers, who appeared to be in good form, was cleaned up Pat Cummins in the 10th over of the innings. While West Indies appeared to be losing their way after a sedate start, a late cameo from Odean Smith (27 off 17 balls) helped them post 145 on board.

(ICC)