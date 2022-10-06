Watch: Kyle Mayers Hits 105-meter Six With A Back-foot Punch Against Australia

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Kyle Mayers ridiculous back-foot six off Cameron Green in the first T20I between Australia and West Indies earned the appreciation of Adam Gilchrist and fans from around the globe. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You are not allowed to do this! <a href="https://twitter.com/kyle_mayers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kyle_mayers</a> ?? <a href="https://t.co/StFx5N2Wb3">pic.twitter.com/StFx5N2Wb3</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1577606117328551936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"I'm sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can't remember it!," Gilchrist tweeted on the six from West Indies opener Kyle Mayers during the T20I in Queensland on Wednesday. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">WOW!</p> <p></p>Incredible six from Mayers - over cover! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/xBEaPYgFzN">pic.twitter.com/xBEaPYgFzN</a> <p></p> <p></p> cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1577577772293099520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The incident occurred in the fourth over of the West Indies innings when a back-of-a-length delivery from Green was deposited for a 105-meter six by Mayers with a whip over cover off his back foot. <p></p> <p></p>The left-hander was into position quickly and used his incredible power to punch the ball from a difficult length for a huge six. The shot left social media in awe with Gilchrist's awe-struck reaction summing up everyone's feelings about the outrageous shot. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I'm sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can't remember it! ??? <a href="https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn">https://t.co/4KAN8ue9xn</a></p> <p></p> Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) <a href="https://twitter.com/gilly381/status/1577595370791530496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat by Australia in the game, Mayers opened the innings with Johnson Charles and made a 36-ball 39 even as the visitors lost half the side with 88 runs on board. <p></p> <p></p>Mayers, who appeared to be in good form, was cleaned up Pat Cummins in the 10th over of the innings. While West Indies appeared to be losing their way after a sedate start, a late cameo from Odean Smith (27 off 17 balls) helped them post 145 on board. <p></p> <p></p>(ICC)