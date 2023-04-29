Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral
LSG posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, second highest total in IPL history.
New Delhi: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants beat Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2023 match played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (April 28).
LSG posted total of 257 runs on the board whereas they bundled out the Kings for 201 in 19.5 overs. For LSG Marcus Stoinis top-scored by making 72 runs from 40 balls. In total he smashed six fours and five sixes and in addition to him, Kyle Mayers scored 54 runs from 24 balls.
During the third ball of third over which bowled by Gurnoor Brar, Mayers hammered a big six against the PBKS debutant. The ball kissed the middle of Mayers' bat and went flying for a big six. The video of Mayers' big hit was later shared by Jio Cinema's Twitter handle and it went viral on the internet. In the short clip that is doing rounds on social media, apart from the big hit, the reactio of LSG players in the dugout, especially Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Jaydev Unadkat, caught everyone's attention. The trio was left stunned by the elevation of the shot and their big eyes, which were wide followed the ball into the stands.
It's Diwali in Mohali, courtesy Kyle Mayers ???#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/1MLi05NlBj
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 28, 2023
LSG's win over PBKS
Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni outshined as the duo kept PBKS bowlers at bay with their calculated hits and stitched 89 off 47 balls for the third wicket partnership. LSG were strong in the middle overs, collecting 110 runs between 7-15 overs for the loss of one wicket.
Livingstone finally managed to break the deadly-looking partnership, dismissing Badoni for 43. Then, Stoinis and Pooran continued with the momentum and went on to build a 76-run partnership off just 30 balls, which Sam Curran broke in the penultimate over, sending Stoinis back for the score of 73.
Arshdeep denied Pooran a half-century in the final over. With five runs coming off the last two balls, LSG finished with a huge total of 257/5 in 20 overs.
COMMENTS