Advertisement

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral

LSG posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, second highest total in IPL history.

Updated: April 29, 2023 9:17 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants beat Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2023 match played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (April 28).

LSG posted total of 257 runs on the board whereas they bundled out the Kings for 201 in 19.5 overs. For LSG Marcus Stoinis top-scored by making 72 runs from 40 balls. In total he smashed six fours and five sixes and in addition to him, Kyle Mayers scored 54 runs from 24 balls.

During the third ball of third over which bowled by Gurnoor Brar, Mayers hammered a big six against the PBKS debutant. The ball kissed the middle of Mayers' bat and went flying for a big six. The video of Mayers' big hit was later shared by Jio Cinema's Twitter handle and it went viral on the internet. In the short clip that is doing rounds on social media, apart from the big hit, the reactio of LSG players in the dugout, especially Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Jaydev Unadkat, caught everyone's attention. The trio was left stunned by the elevation of the shot and their big eyes, which were wide followed the ball into the stands.

LSG's win over PBKS

Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni outshined as the duo kept PBKS bowlers at bay with their calculated hits and stitched 89 off 47 balls for the third wicket partnership. LSG were strong in the middle overs, collecting 110 runs between 7-15 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Livingstone finally managed to break the deadly-looking partnership, dismissing Badoni for 43. Then, Stoinis and Pooran continued with the momentum and went on to build a 76-run partnership off just 30 balls, which Sam Curran broke in the penultimate over, sending Stoinis back for the score of 73.

Arshdeep denied Pooran a half-century in the final over. With five runs coming off the last two balls, LSG finished with a huge total of 257/5 in 20 overs.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Offers Rare Smile During LSG's IPL 2023 Match Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral
IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis Sizzle In Lucknow Super Giants' Big Win Over Punjab Kings
IPL 2023: It's Not Easy To Catch Up; But Not Impossible Either, Says Anil Kumble On MI, KKR's Playoffs Chances
IPL 2023: Anil Kumble Elated With Comebacks Of Leg-spinners Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs KUW Live Cricket Score, 1st Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Nepal vs Kuwait Live Cricket Score and Updates: N...

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Semi-Final match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score a...

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral

Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction ...

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Offers Rare Smile During LSG's IPL 2023 Match Against PBKS, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Offers Rare Smile During LSG's IPL 202...

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis Sizzle In Lucknow Super Giants' Big Win Over Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis Sizzle In Lucknow Supe...

Advertisement