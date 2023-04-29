Kyle Mayers Hits Big Six Against PBKS, LSG Players Reaction From Dugout Goes Viral

New Delhi: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants beat Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2023 match played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (April 28).

LSG posted total of 257 runs on the board whereas they bundled out the Kings for 201 in 19.5 overs. For LSG Marcus Stoinis top-scored by making 72 runs from 40 balls. In total he smashed six fours and five sixes and in addition to him, Kyle Mayers scored 54 runs from 24 balls.

During the third ball of third over which bowled by Gurnoor Brar, Mayers hammered a big six against the PBKS debutant. The ball kissed the middle of Mayers' bat and went flying for a big six. The video of Mayers' big hit was later shared by Jio Cinema's Twitter handle and it went viral on the internet. In the short clip that is doing rounds on social media, apart from the big hit, the reactio of LSG players in the dugout, especially Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Jaydev Unadkat, caught everyone's attention. The trio was left stunned by the elevation of the shot and their big eyes, which were wide followed the ball into the stands.