LAH vs ISL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s LAH vs ISL: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), David Malan (vice-captain), Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa

LAH vs ISL Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wk), Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Butt, Samit Patel, Jaahid Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, Zafar Gohar, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

