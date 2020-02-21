LAH vs MUL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s LAH vs MUL: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Chris Lynn (captain), Ravi Bopara (vice-captain), Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Tahir

LAH vs MUL Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ben Dunk (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Dane Vilas, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Dilbar Hussain, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Rohail Nazir (wk), Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Wayne Madsen, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

