Advertisement

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 15, 2023 1:05 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction LAH vs MUL 2023: The stage is set for the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2023, where the Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan sultans at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the current season, and it is expected to be a nail-biting fixture. Here is the best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs MUL will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 15 March, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

LAH vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (vc), Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

 

LAH vs MUL Probable XI

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 30, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs PES: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Pakistan Super League: QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, QUE vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 28, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
PSL 2023: Rashid Khan, Sam Billings Sing 'Mast Hua.. Barbaad Hua' | Watch Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: PNG vs UAE 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live score Papua New Guinea vs United Arab Emirates Live Cri...

Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Check Deets

Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Che...

IPL 2023: Will Chennai Become Super Kings Again?

IPL 2023: Will Chennai Become Super Kings Again?

IND vs AUS: David Warner Doubtful For 1st ODI Against India As Australia Seek Redemption

IND vs AUS: David Warner Doubtful For 1st ODI Against India ...

What I Have Worked On In Practice Sessions In Last Six-Eight Months, Has Worked During Matches: Washington Sundar

What I Have Worked On In Practice Sessions In Last Six-Eight...

Advertisement