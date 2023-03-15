The stage is set for the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2023, where the Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan sultans at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the current season, and it is expected to be a nail-biting fixture. Here is the best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.