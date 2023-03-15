Advertisement
LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction LAH vs MUL 2023: The stage is set for the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2023, where the Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan sultans at the Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the current season, and it is expected to be a nail-biting fixture. Here is the best players list of LAH vs MUL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs MUL will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 15 March, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
LAH vs MUL My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sam Billings
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (vc), Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
LAH vs MUL Probable XI
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 30, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs PES: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Pakistan Super League: QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, QUE vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 28, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
13 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS