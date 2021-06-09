Lahore vs Islamabad Live Match Streaming Cricket PSL 2021: When And Where to Watch Lahore Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match

The Pakistan Super League is finally resuming from Wednesday with Lahore Qalandar vs Islamabad United at the center stage. The T20 league was suspended midway earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the teams have quality players in their squad, Lahore have Fakhar Zaman, Callum Ferguson, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Afridi. While Islamabad have Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali. Lahore Qalandars are at the fourth spot on the points table with three wins in four games. Islamabad United are at the third spot with three wins, one loss in 4 games. Here are the details of when and where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of PSL resumes as the biggest rivalry of the tournament will reignite with LAH facing ISL on Wednesday. The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live streaming is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Six Network.

Live Match Streaming PSL 2021, Lahore vs Islamabad Match 15

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 will be played on June 9, Wednesday.

What are the timings of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match?

The PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will start at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match being played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match?

The Lahore vs Islamabad match will be broadcast on Sony Six in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match?

The Lahore vs Islamabad match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

What are the Squads for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match?

Lahore vs Islamabad SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer