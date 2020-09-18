LAN vs DUR Dream11 Hints And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match Between Lancashire And Durham at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, September 18, 8:30 PM IST Friday

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

LAN vs DUR Dream11 Predictions North Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Match at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton: Lanacshire have played eight matches so far and won five of them while losing one and two ending in no results. They currently are on 12 points to be placed second in the North Group. Durham are a rung below having won three of their matches while losing four with one being a washout. They have seven points.

In their previous meeting on August 27, Lancashire won by 27 runs. Will they complete the double or is Durham going to return the favour today?

The 18 participating teams in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 have been segregated into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips.

LAN vs DUR TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

LAN vs DUR Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

LAN vs DUR My Dream11 Team

Alex Lees (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Ben Raine, Alex Davies, Graham Clark, Farhaan Behardien, Liam Trevaskis, George Lavelle, Steven Croft, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Lancashire vs Durham Full Squads

Durham: Nathan Rimmington (captain), David Bedingham (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Poynter, Ned Eckersley, Oliver Gibson, Sean Dickson, Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis

Lancashire: Dane Vilas(captain), Alex Davies (wk), Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, Liam Hurt, Josh Bohannon, Stephen Parry, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood

