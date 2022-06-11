Lanka Premier League To Take Place From 31st July to 21st August

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will take place from 31st July to 21st August 2022. The much-awaited tournament, which is Sri Lanka’s top most domestic T20 league, with an international flavour, will be played at the RPICS, Colombo, and the MRICS, Hambantota.

The RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the five-team tournament, while later the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota.

”We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament,” said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

A total of 24 games will play be played in the tournament, while the registration of International Players for the Player Draft of the ‘Lanka Premier League’ will commence shortly.

The development squashes any doubts over this year’s edition given the political unrest in Sri Lanka in recent weeks. Currently, Australia is in Sri Lanka to play three T20I, five ODI and two Test matches.

They are leading the T20I series 2-0 after beating the home side by three wickets in the second match of the tour. Saturday’s final match in Kandy will be a dead-rubber ahead of a five-match ODI series, starting on June 14.

Sri Lanka have already announced their team for the upcoming five-match ODI series. Dunith Wellalage received his first call-up to Sri Lanka’s ODI squad. Dasun Shanaka will lead the 21-man squad in the series that will be a part of the Cricket World Cup Super League.

Left-hand batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been recalled to the team for the series. He had played his last ODI for Sri Lanka against South Africa in Colombo in September last year. On the other hand, Dunith Wellalage was Sri Lanka’s U-19 skipper and raised a lot of eyebrows with his performances. He has 34 first-class wickets to his name in 11 matches.