Last Phase Of My Career: MS Dhoni's Massive Remark On His Future After IPL 2023

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, on Friday.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, on Friday. The CSK skipper didn't get the opportunity to show off his batting skills but he still managed to put on a show with his splendid outing as the wicket-keeper.

The Legendary skipper became the first wicket-keeper with 200 dismissals in IPL during the IPL 2023. These dismissals include catches, stumping, and run-outs. However, Dhoni made all his fans worried as one of his remarks after the match indicated that he might be retiring after the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

There were already speculations around Dhoni's retirement that this year might be the last time the cricketing world will get to witness the iconic and favorite playing at such a level.

MS Dhoni After Match Against SRH "Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me. Not getting a lot of chance to bat - I'm not complaining," said Dhoni in the post-match conference.

"You need time to pick his action (Pathirana). He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen with Malinga - someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him. Definitely he has been a find. I was hesitant to bat second. Had the feeling there won't be much dew. It was slightly cloudy. The spinners, once they came in, they bowled a very good length. Overall the middle overs was the setup. Fast bowlers bowled very well in the last few overs. I always tell them that first preference of field setting is with you," he added.