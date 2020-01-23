Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan along with former off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan and left-handed batsman Amay Khurasiya have applied for the position of national selectors. According to a report in PTI on Thursday, all three have confirmed they have placed their candidature for a place in the selection committee. The last date for applying is Friday, January 24.

Two others who have confirmed applicants are former junior selector Pritam Gandhe and current junior selection committee member Gyanendra Pandey. However, the duo have completed their four-year tenure in one committee and are unlikely to be considered as per Lodha norms.

If Sivaramakrishnan, who has been a commentator for 20 years and also a spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, does get the nod, he will become the chairman according to the rules since he will be the senior most having made his Test debut in 1983 (vs West Indies in Antigua) as a 17-year-old.

The BCCI will be replacing MSK Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) from the current committee while Sarandeep Singh (North Zone), Jatin Paranjpe (West Zone) and Devang Gandhi (East Zone) will be continuing for one more season.

Former junior chairman of selectors Venkatesh Prasad and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar could also throw their hat in the ring, which will make it an interesting three-way battle for the chairman’s position. It is learnt that both players are undecided.

“I have spoken to my family and have decided to apply for the national selector’s position. If BCCI gives me an opportunity, I would like to make a difference. I believe if I get four years, I would leave Indian cricket in a better space in terms of bench strength in all three departments especially spin bowling,” Siva told PTI.

“I have not only watched a lot of international cricket but also covered domestic cricket as a broadcaster for 15 years. I feel that I can help in developing a pool of wrist spinners in the country,” Siva said.

Chauhan, the veteran of 21 Tests and 35 ODIs, who played with Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju in the early ’90s, hoped that he will be lucky for the second time.

“I had applied last time also. I am very much interested in the selector’s job and hopefully my name would come up for consideration,” Chauhan said.