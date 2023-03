Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi Signs Indian Flag, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Doha: Shahid Afridi, who is leading Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket won many hearts when he gave an Indian officer autograph on the Indian flag. Afridi's Lions faced India Maharajas in the Eliminator and marched into the final with a brilliant 85 run win.

??? ??? ???? ? ??? ????? ?

Shahid Afridi gives an autograph to a fan on the Indian flag ? #LLC2023

Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 19, 2023