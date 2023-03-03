Legends League Cricket: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Legends League Cricket (LLC): The live streaming of the first match between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST.

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced today that Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode will be the streaming partners for LLC Masters 2023, which will begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. With the onboarding of Disney+Hotstar and FanCode, LLC Masters becomes the first Indian cricket league to be streamed on two platforms simultaneously, giving varied options to cricket fans to enjoy their favourite sport on the go.

The current edition of LLC Masters will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants. In the league, greats from world cricket will go head-to-head, turning back time and giving an opportunity to the fans to relive the greatest rivalries of all time.

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, of Legends League Cricket, said, "We are extremely pleased as to how the LLC has been able to grow and the huge success that it became last season. The response was absolutely heart-warming, and our aim is to make it a greater sporting spectacle with each passing year. The league has attracted the biggest players from all over the world, and now with two of India's leading OTT platforms as our partners, we will be able to bring in a whole new set of audiences to be a part of the journey. We are super excited with this development and look forward to offering a great experience to our viewers."

Speaking about acquiring the Legends League Cricket Rights, a Disney Star Spokesperson said, "We are elated to collaborate with Legends League Cricket once again. We constantly look for opportunities to provide the best-in-quality experiences to cricket fans. Legends League Cricket has offered a unique opportunity to both senior cricketers as well as fans and we are happy to be part of this Legend's event."

The live streaming of the first match between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series, and all the matches will be played at the same venue.