LEI vs DER Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Leicestershire vs Derbyshire English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Grace Road, Leicester, September 15, 10:30 PM IST Tuesday

LEI vs DER Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leicestershire lock horns with Derbyshire on Tuesday at the Gracie Road, Leicester.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Leicestershire vs Derbyshire will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Dream11 Prediction

L Hill, M Cosgrove, P Horton, H Dearden, B Godleman, Colin Ackermann, A Hughes, M Critchley/T Taylor, C Griffiths, D Klein, A Gleadal

SQUADS

Leicestershire (LEI): Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Hassan Azad, Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Sam Evans, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Gavin Griffiths, Dieter Klein, Ben Mike, Tom Taylor, James Weighell, Gareth Delany, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Chris Wright

Derbyshire (DER): Harvey Hosein, Brooke Guest, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Anuj Dal, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt Critchley, Matt McKiernan, Nils Priestley, Ravi Rampaul, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners, Ed Barnes, Dustin Melton, Michael Cohen, Ben Aitchison

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ DER Dream11 Team/ Derbyshire Dream11 Team/ Leicestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more