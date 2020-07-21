LIG vs NCT Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers Fantasy Tips July 21, 1:30 PM IST

LIG vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

LIG vs NCT Dream11 Tips: The league is underway with five matches played on Day 1 (July 20) in Cyprus.

Below are the results from the opening day fixtures

#Punjab Lions (80/0) beat Amdocs (79/4) by 10 wickets

#Cyprus Moufflons (168/3) beat Limassol Gladiators (62/3) by 106 runs

#Punjab Lions (127/8) beat Nicosia Tigers (104/3) by 23 runs

#Punjab Lions (171/2) beat Limassol Gladiators (102/6) by 69 runs

#Cyprus Moufflons (114/5) beat Amdocs (59/5) by 55 runs

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

LIG vs NCT Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

LIG vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Noman Zeb (captain), Bilal Ahmad (vice-captain), Venkat Reddy, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid, Faruk Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Shahid Ali, Yasir Khan

Limassol Gladiators vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

LIG: Rakibul Hasan, Honey Gori, Shahid Ali, Noman Zeb, Venkat Reddy, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rahman, Sadiq Khan, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai, Pradeep Gangappa, Anwar Jahid, Asraf ud-din, Naresh Kumar

NCT: Danajaya Wijesooriya, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Sujantha Perera, Sukhjeet Singh, Satnam Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Malka Dulaj, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amit Kumar, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Yasir Khan, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Gurapartap Singh, Tarandit Singh