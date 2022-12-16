Qatar: Argentina is set to take on France in the FIFA World Cup final but if reports are to be believed, Argentina stalwart Lionel Messi can miss the game owing to an injury. Messi didn’t take part in Argentina’s training session on Friday. Various reports have suggested that Messi picked up an injury during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semifinal. Messi was seen walking awkwardly and holding his hamstring during the match.

Even if Messi is not fully fit, it is very unlikely that he will be benched for the all-important World Cup final.

Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo. He is currently tied with German World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus for the most World Cup appearances (25). If Messi plays in the FIFA 2022 final, he will overtake Matthaus to become the player with the most World Cup appearances.

Messi has made a record 18 appearances as captain in the World Cups. He is followed by Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16). He is the only player to register at least an assist in five World Cup editions, followed by Pele, Grzegorz Lato, Diego Maradona and David Beckham, who assisted in three editions apiece.