Lionel Messi Escapes Major Accident During Open Bus Tour To Celebrate World Cup Win: Watch Video

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi ended his long wait for a World Cup as Argentina defeated France in the FIFA 2022 final to end a 36-year drought. Messi was in top form in the summit clash and scored three goals to help Argentina lift their third title. Meanwhile, Messi survived a close shave when a cable wire nearly knocked him down during a open bus parade to celebrate Argentina’s win in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The situation could have been tragic but ultimately Lionel Messi and his teammates escaped unhurt. Messi is all over the internet after leading Argentina to a title win. His picture on Instagram with the World Cup trophy is now the most-liked post on Instagram of all time!

Messi was so happy that he even changed his mind about retirement and stated that he will continue playing for Argentina. “No, I’m not going to retire from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion,” he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com