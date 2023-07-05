Advertisement

Updated: July 5, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Chattogram Weather Update: Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh will compete against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in the first ODI match of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on Wednesday. However, rain and bad weather can spoil the fun for everyone.

The forecast predicts that there are high chances of rain and it will remain cloudy and gloomy throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature in Chattogram will go up to 32 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 23 km/h. There are high chances of rain tomorrow and it can spoil the match proceedings.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar MBangladeshd, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi


10:10 AM

10:10 AM

There is heavy rain prediction from 11:00 AM

10:02 AM

10:02 AM

09:45 AM

09:45 AM

If the match proceeds after rain. Bowling will get tougher with a wet outfield and Chattogram's pitch is known to be batting-friendly and that will only get higher after rain.

09:32 AM

09:32 AM

Before the ODI series, Bangladesh and Afghanistan competed in a two-match T20I series which ended in a 1-1 draw

09:22 AM

09:22 AM

It'll stay mostly cloudy and gloomy throughout the day

09:18 AM

09:18 AM

As per the forecast, we can expect rain throughout the day and it can play spoil sport

