Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 LIVE Streaming

It’s time for the 2-match T20I series to test the mettle of Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This is one format in which the Afghans would feel a lot at home and a consolation win in the last ODI would have given them some healthy confidence.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 TV Telecast

There will not be TV telecast in India for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 LIVE Streaming

The 1st T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Venue And Start Time

The match will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 2:30 pm IST on March 3, Thursday.

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Md Naim Sheikh.

Afghanistan Squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani