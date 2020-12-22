Live BBL 2020 Match Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stream Match 13: Live Match When And Where to Watch STA vs HEA Live Cricket Streaming

Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 13 Live Score Match Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Match 13 on Sony Sports Network: In the second match of KFC Big Bash League – T20 tournament, Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat at the The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. The BBL 2020-21 STA vs HEA T20 match will commence at 1.45 PM IST – December 23. Both the teams are meeting each other for the first time this season and will be keen to earn some crucial points from this match. Brisbane Heat, led by Chris Lynn, have lost both their matches so far and have only one point to their name. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers too are in a similar position. They have played three matches losing to Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. They pulled one back on the Hurricanes in the return fixture but the team will have to be consistent to give themselves any chance for the playoffs.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 Live BBL Match 13 match online and on Television.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League Match 13 match will take place on Wednesday, December 23.

What are the timings of the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match being played?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will broadcast on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will live stream on the SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the probable XIs for the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Dan Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Ben Laughlin, Mark Steketee and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (WK), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle

STA vs HEA SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (C), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Valente.