ENG vs IRE 3RD ODI LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of the three-match series between England and Ireland being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Score, 3rd ODI live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of the 3rd ODI between ENG and IRE in Southampton’s here. (LIVE CRICKET SCORECARD)

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie chose to field against world champions England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. England, captained by Eoin Morgan who led them to 2019 World Cup glory on home soil, have won the first two games to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ireland have never won on English soil and in the two matches, they have had first use of the batting surface, and failed to put up a stiff enough target. Both teams made one change to their teams with Simi Singh making way for Mark Adair for Ireland and Tom Curran back in place for the injured Reece Topley for the hosts.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little