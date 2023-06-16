LIVE NOW
LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket Live Score From Edgbaston Cricket Ground
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Preview
England vs Australia - the Ashes, one of the biggest rivalries in cricket, will kick start English summer and cricket fans can't ask for more. Hosts England have been demolishing teams with their newly adopted Bazball gameplay while Australia are fresh from a win over India in the World Test Championship final. It could not get bigger than this and fans can brace themselves for an action-packed week.
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Details
Date And Time: June 16-20, 3:30 PM
Venue: Edgbaston Birmingham
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Pitch Report
The ball will swing early on and the pitch will get better as the Day progresses. Day 2 and 3 will be best to bat before cracks open up and spinners come into play.
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Weather Update
There is rain predicted on the final three days of play but Day 1 and 2 should have no interruption
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Live Streaming
England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test can be followed live on Sony Liv App and webstites. The match will broacast on Sony Sports Network.
England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Playing 11s
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
10:06 AM
England vs Australia 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Live Score
Join us for live cricket action at 2:PM IST
