LIVE Updates | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes, Cricket Live Score From Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Updated: June 16, 2023 10:07 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Preview

England vs Australia - the Ashes, one of the biggest rivalries in cricket, will kick start English summer and cricket fans can't ask for more. Hosts England have been demolishing teams with their newly adopted Bazball gameplay while Australia are fresh from a win over India in the World Test Championship final. It could not get bigger than this and fans can brace themselves for an action-packed week.

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Details

Date And Time: June 16-20, 3:30 PM

Venue: Edgbaston Birmingham

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Pitch Report

The ball will swing early on and the pitch will get better as the Day progresses. Day 2 and 3 will be best to bat before cracks open up and spinners come into play.

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Weather Update

There is rain predicted on the final three days of play but Day 1 and 2 should have no interruption

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Live Streaming

England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test can be followed live on Sony Liv App and webstites. The match will broacast on Sony Sports Network.

England vs Australia, 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Playing 11s

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland/Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon


10:06 AM

England vs Australia 1st Test, Ashes 2023 Live Score

Join us for live cricket action at 2:PM IST

