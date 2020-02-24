Live Cricket Score India Women vs Bangladesh Women, IND vs BAN, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Match 6

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 6 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India women and Bangladesh women at the WACA, Perth on Monday. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 got underway from February 21 with defending champions Australia taking on India in Sydney. The Indian women team will hope to win their maiden trophy but for that they will have to show more consistency. They have started the campaign with a confidence-boosting win against Australia on Friday.

Toss: 4:00 PM IST

Match Timing

4:30 PM IST

Venue

WACA Ground, Perth

Weather

Late Night thunderstorms with a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

LIVE STREAMING:

You can stream the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

TV Broadcast

TV broadcast would be available on Star Sports Network

India vs Bangladesh Squads

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Ayasha Rahman, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (captain), Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary