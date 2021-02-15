Mon, 15 Feb 2021 09:02:03 am Hello and welcome to Day 3 of 2nd Test at The Chepauk. #TeamIndia lead by 249 runs. How many more will they add to their tally today?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/p0m0I1WOwm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Mon, 15 Feb 2021 08:57:41 am Live Updates India vs England 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test match live cricket match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The hosts have an upper hand in the game so far as they dominated the first two days of the Tests and there is a high possibility that we might get a result on Day 3 itself. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume the proceedings for India while England will look to take quick wickets to bounce back in the match.

Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India completely dominated Day 2 of the second Test as they are marching towards a big victory. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 25 and 7 respectively. India will look to extend their lead and will try to finish the game on Day 3 itself. The hosts were 54/1 at the stumps on Day 2 as Shubman Gill departed for 14.

Earlier, Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one. As a result, India restricted England for just 134 in first innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing ‘Chepauk’ pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings.

Here you will find all the Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd Test between India vs England from Chennai here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.