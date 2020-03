Live Cricket Score, India vs England, Semifinal, ICC Women's T20 World Cup

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE BLOG, UPDATES AND COMMENTARY

Firm title contenders after a sensational unbeaten run in the group stages, India will have to ensure a solid all-round performance to get the better of formidable England in the semifinals of the ICC women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

India have been the best side so far and they would be seeking their maiden final appearance in the showpiece’s history with a win over England on Thursday. In the earlier seven editions, India have never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.