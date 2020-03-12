<h2><strong>India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Live Blog, Cricket Score and Updates</strong></h2> <p></p>Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. India are still hurting from back-to-back series loss in New Zealand - the 0-3 drubbing in ODIs followed by another 0-2 sweep in Tests. South Africa are coming off a 1-2 loss to Australia in ODIs too but did well to trump the five-time World Champions 3-0 in T20Is. Also, South Africa had beaten India 3-2 the last time they played an ODI series here in 2015. Last year, India took the T20I leg 2-1 and would be eager to complete the double.