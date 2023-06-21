LIVE NOW
LIVE Updates | Ireland vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
Live Score Ireland vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Full Scorecard and Latest Updates from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Preview
Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland will take on Richie Berrington's Scotland in Match 7 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Both teams are currently winless and would like to get that one crucial win. However, this is Scotland's first match and Ireland lost their previous contest against Oman, so it is a much more important game for the Irish side to keep their chances up in the tournament.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Details
Date And Time: June 21, 12:30 PM
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Ireland vs Scotland ODI Head To Head
Ireland vs Scotland have played 20 ODI games with Ireland winning 15, Scotland 4, and one being no result.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Weather Update
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Pitch Report
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Live Streaming
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Ireland vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 7 Squads
Ireland: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy
Scotland: Matthew Cross(w), Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Ireland vs Scotland live score
Join us for live action at 10:30 AM IST
