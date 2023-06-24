LIVE NOW
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Preview
Zimbabwe and West Indies have won their previous two games and a win in the coming game will confirm a spot in the Super 4. West Indies started the tournament with a win over the USA and then backed it up with a win against Nepal. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe picked easy wins over Nepal and Netherlands.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Details
Date And Time: June 24, 12:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Pitch Report
The surface is a good one to bat with plenty of runs stored in it. The new ball offers some help to the bowlers but the wicket gets easier to bat as the game progresses.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Weather Update
There is no threat of rain and the temperatur will range in pleasant 15 degrees.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Live Streaming
The Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Match 13 will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Head To Head ODI
The teams have met in 48 ODIs, with Zimbabwe winning 10 and West Indies winning 36. One game ended as a tie and one as no result.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 13 Playing 11
Zimbabwe playing 11: Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST
