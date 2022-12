LIVE | Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: CSK Squad Latest Updates

Kochi: LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Chennai Super Kings Squad Latest Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful franchises in IPL. CSK has won four IPL titles, while they have reached the playoffs 11 out of 13 times. They had a forgettable season in 2022 as they failed to reach the playoffs. CSK released players like Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne among others. There are reports that MS Dhoni has asked the management to rope in Sam Curran.

CSK Released players list: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Reatined players: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Remaining Purse: INR 20.45 crore

Overseas Slots: 2