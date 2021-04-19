Live Cricket Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021:

CSK vs RR Live IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MS Dhoni’s Chennai returned to the winnings ways with a clinical win over Punjab Kings in their last game but somehow they are not looking well balanced this season. The Yellow Army will next face high-flying Rajasthan Royals who beat Delhi Capitals in their previous game which was a thrilling contest. Chris Morris slammed four sixes to seal the deal for Rajasthan in the final overs. Chennai will be happy to see their strike bowler Deepak Chahar getting four wickets in the last game but they need him to do that on a consistent basis.

