Live Score and Updates Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021

CSK vs SRH Live Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 live match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After playing their first leg of matches at Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings have now landed in Delhi to play their next set of matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK are in red-hot form with four wins in five matches so far this season. After a disastrous last season in the UAE, the Yellow Army has bounced back in 2021 with collective performances from the entire team. While on the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s over-dependence on the top 3 is only increasing with every passing match. Manish Pandey is expected to return to playing XI against CSK to provide the right balance.

