DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 22 of IPL 2021 between DC vs RCB from Ahmedabad here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals. For the RCB, it will be important that the openers- the in-form Devdutt Padikkal – 171 runs – and Kohli – 151 runs- continue to provide a solid start at the Narendra Modi stadium. For Delhi, their opener and tournament’s leading run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan – 259 runs, would be eager to carry forward his fine form, while his opening partner Prithvi Shaw (166 runs), would be looking to get more runs under his belt. DC boast of a strong middle-order comprising skipper Rishabh Pant – 125 runs, Australians Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, who can be highly destructive on their day. Check Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)