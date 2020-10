LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 16 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Karthik & Co Loo

DC vs KKR, Match 16, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 16 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 16 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 16 of IPL 2020 between DC vs KKR from Dubai here.

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL): Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan