While Rohit Sharma and his team would like to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in Dharamshala on Saturday, rain could play spoilsport.

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live weather blog for 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka. On the back of fifties from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, India’s bowling attack made the defence of 200 a walk in the park to register a 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In a win where only Ravindra Jadeja completed his quota of four overs, the pitch slowed down in the second innings. For Sri Lanka, the dew didn’t come to their rescue, and eventually the visitors fell short of the target, extending India’s winning streak in T20Is to ten matches.

India will look to continue their dominance in the second match which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 26th February in the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. However, there is a good chance that rain might play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I.

Team Squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando