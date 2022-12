LIVE | Gujarat Titans Full Squad, IPL 2023 Mini Auction: GT Squad Latest Updates

LIVE IPL 2023 Auction Gujarat Titans Squad Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans had a dream start to the Indian Premier League as they won the elite title in 2022, in their debut season. The likes of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Rahul Tewatia played crucial roles in taking GT to a win.

Gujarat Titans released players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Roy among others ahead of the auction and will be eyeing to rope in some match-winners with 19.25 crore purse in their kitty.

Gujarat Titans Players Retained

Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3