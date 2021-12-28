Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:37:14 pm Just the start India needed! Jasprit Bumrah removes Dean Elgar in the first over for 1.#WTC23 | #SAvIND | https://t.co/fMLQOADpkL pic.twitter.com/w1sENrzXAR — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2021

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:32:46 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The hosts have done well not to lose any more wickets after the dismissal of their skipper. Things look poised for an important second session. India could introduce spin in that session as well. The first 30 minutes after lunch would be important. LIVE: SA | 21/1; IND | 327 | SA Trail by 306 Runs

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:26:11 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: First bowling change, Mohammed Shami introduced for the first time today. Looks like Kohli will use his pacers in short bursts to keep them fresh.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:23:23 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Markram and Peterson are stitching together an important little partnership here. They are more importantly seeing off Bumrah and Siraj.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:15:41 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The Indian fielders are chirping and are audible, the bowlers look to have added an extra stride. India looks good to pick up two more before lunch.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:13:34 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Bumrah is getting late swing and that is troubling the hosts. This is what Virat Kohli would like to see.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:12:08 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Eight wickets already and there are still 30 minutes left for the first session. The Indian pacers are getting swing, something the South African pacers did not, The game has moved in a fast-forward mode.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:08:36 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India would look for a couple more. The pitch has demons for sure. It is a paradise for the bowlers and India has a quality attack.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:06:59 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: OUTTT! Bumrah strikes early, Just what India would have hoped for. The South African captain is back in the hut.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:04:13 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The SA bowlers were on the money and that helped them rage back in the back. Now, all three results are possible. That makes the Test interesting.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 03:02:10 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: All India could post was 327. They would have been hoping for much more than that. It was Ngidi, who wreaked havoc on Day 3 after an impressive show on t opening day.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:52:24 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: The score India has is a good total. The hosts would be under pressure and the Indian pacers who have had rest for two days would be raring to come hard at their openers with the new ball.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:47:54 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Already 20 added by Bumrah and Siraj. They are using the long handle to good effect.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:42:31 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Bumrah and Siraj would look to use the long handle here. This has been a terrible batting performance from India in the morning session.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:33:07 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Wicket! Doesn’t take long for Shami to follow his mates in the dressing room. India have lost six wickets and have scored 36 runs in the first session.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:28:15 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Wicket! Now Thakur takes the long walk back. South Africa are all over India at the moment.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 02:20:51 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India are losing the plot here. What a comeback by South Africa. Rahul departed early who was soon followed by Rahane, Ashwin and Pant. India have already lost four wickets in the morning session.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:59:59 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Pant has got off the mark. This match is still hanging in balance with India slightly ahead.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:54:44 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Pant is the new man in for India. This might be a very exciting passage of play.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:51:46 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: Wicket! And it is the big one. Rahul Departs. Rabada does the job for South Africa. This is a very important wicket for the hosts.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:44:23 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: So far, India have looked solid in the first couple of overs of the day’s play. South Africa need to keep the runs down here in the first session.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:20:48 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India bat deep and there is no reason why they can’t up the ante. With Pant, Ashwin and Thakur still to come, anything in excess of 400 would keep India in the hunt. On the other hand, South Africa need to strike early. Although India bat deep, Pant is the last of the recognised batters as Ashwin and Thakur are bowlers who can bat. A couple of early strikes and the Proteas will be back in it as well.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:16:35 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: What a day we have on our hands. India will have to push for a win and that would mean score in excess of 500 and try and bowl South Africa out twice. That would be India’s best chance.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 01:09:51 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: India would ideally look for a score in the range of 400. That would not be easy, Pant would have to contribute along with the tail.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:56:26 pm LIVE | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Score: While the senior Indian batters look to see off the first hour without conceding wickets, the hosts would be eyeing an early breakthrough.

Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:49:09 pm Live | IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Match Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Day 3 from Centurion. It was unfortunate that the second day got washed out due to rain. The good thing is that the forecast for today and tomorrow is good.

India bowled out for 327. They would have been hoping to get much more than that. Jasprit Bumrah gets India the early breakthrough. The game has moved fast after a washout on Day 2.

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

IND vs SA, 1st Test- After a washed-out Day 2 at Centurion, India and South Africa will battle it out on Day 3 of the first test. Vice-captain KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will begin the proceedings at Day 3. South African quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen have a golden opportunity to grab some early wickets as the pitch has been under the covers for a long time. The moisture on the wicket can prove critical for the Indian batters. However, both batters have been exceptional till now in their 73 run partnership. Persistent rain forced day two of the first Test between South Africa and India to be washed out without a ball being bowled at SuperSport Park here on Monday. With rain coming at a stop and start pace from morning causing the second day of the Boxing Day Test to be a wash-out, the weather forecast is good for the next two days with rain and thunderstorms predicted for the final day. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.