Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:47:41 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Petersen and Elgar are growing in confidence with each ball. India would be in the hunt for early wickets.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:46:15 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The battle is on and the South Africans are holding onto their nerves. Indian pacers are putting the ball in the right areas. One has to admit, they have been unlucky.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:31:19 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: Good News ! Siraj starts today after a harmstring scare. Shami to start the day with 3 slips and a gully in place.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:27:39 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: Play is about to start in a few minutes. Stay hooked to India.com for LIVE updates of the match.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:25:50 pm PITCH REPORT: There are some good areas to exploit as a bowler, it’s a mix of dead grass as well as live gras, there are some barren spots as well. The bounce will be variable at times and there’ll be movement off the surface. It rained overnight and the pitch could get a bit quicker. This is a tough batting wicket.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:24:43 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: Mohammad Siraj was seen in the nets today. So we can expect him to play a part.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 01:12:01 pm TEAM INDIA GETTING READY ! https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1478264523073081345

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:55:29 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Mohammad Siraj bowled an excellent spell on Day 1 before he pulled his hamstring and left the field. It would be interesting to see if he is fit enough to bowl as India need him desperately as the pitch is favouring the pacers and he can be very lethal alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:54:25 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: In 2018, India were bowled out for 187 in the first innings but responded strongly by dismissing the Proteas for 194. That too, from a strong position of 80/2. Monday may not have been India’s best but Tuesday will be a new day.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:53:23 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: Stay hooked to India.com for all the latest updates of the 2nd day !

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:45:41 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: India need wickets and need them at a quick pace. The pitch is also expected to get faster and the Indian bowlers will be raring to go. All this is only possible if the weather is favourable for play. As of now there’s no possibility of rain.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:40:18 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: In the final session of the day, Rishabh Pant dropped Keegan Petersen. We have to wait and watch whether it will prove costly or not for Team India.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:32:33 pm Live 2nd Test, Jo burg: It’s too early to predict any out of this game. Let’s see what the two teams have in store for us today.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:30:33 pm Live 2nd Test, Jo’burg: Siraj had hobbled off the field when he was trying to bowl the last ball of his fourth over and couldn t complete his action. His last ball was then bowled by Shardul Thakur. The medical staff are assessing him overnight. I think it is very immediate, so initially what they do is they just put the ice and just see for the next hour or two. I am hoping that with the history Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best, updated Ashwin.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:26:00 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: As per the weather forecast, play will start on time as sun is shining at the Wanderers.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:24:31 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: Marco Jansen was the best bowler from the last match, picking up 4 wickets and Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier picked up 3 each.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:20:26 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: KL Rahul was the pick of the batters for Team India, taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli. Who had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Rahul scored a well made 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin played an important knock of 46 to get India past 200.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:18:53 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo burg: In reply South Africa are now at 35/1 with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen at the crease. Mohammad Shami removed Aiden Markram early on and since then the Proteas have hold on and looking forward for a big partnership.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:17:26 pm LIVE 2nd Test, Jo’burg: The first day belonged to South Africa as Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier ran over the Indian batters to restrict the visitors for 202.

Tue, 04 Jan 2022 12:15:06 pm Hello and and Welcome to our Live coverage of the 2nd Day of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa from Johannesburg !

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST, DAY 2 LIVE UPDATES

Ind vs SA Test, Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 2 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Dean Elgar (11) and Keegan Petersen (14) are at the crease for the home side. Mohammad Shami trapped Aiden Markram for 7. Previously India were bundled out for 202, with captain KL Rahul scoring a well-constructed 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin scoring an important 46 towards the end to get India past 200. Virat Kohli had to sit out due to a lower back spasm. Hanuma Vihari took his place. Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he picked a four-fer on the first day. Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) against South Africa 35/1 in 18 overs (Keegan Petersen 14 not out, Dean Elgar 11 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/15), South Africa trail by 167 runs.

South Africa and India square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion.

SLICE OF HISTORY

Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the Rainbow Nation.

