Sun, 06 Dec 2020 01:21:29 pm India opt to bowl, Wade leads Australia

Sun, 06 Dec 2020 01:21:09 pm Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sun, 06 Dec 2020 01:06:07 pm Hazlewood expected to sit out, Tye may get a game. Matthew Wade could lead Australia as Aaron Finch misses out.

Sun, 06 Dec 2020 01:05:10 pm It is a party atmosphere at Sydney, expecting a cracker tonight when the two top cricketing sides meet.

Sun, 06 Dec 2020 01:04:38 pm Full stadium expected at SCG as the entry is FREE.

Sun, 06 Dec 2020 12:23:41 pm Hello and welcome to the live blog of what could be a memorable Super Sunday as Virat Kohli and his men get ready to seal the three-match T20I series at SCG.

LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates

With momentum on their side, the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to pocket the series in the second T20I against hosts Australia at SCG on Sunday. The hosts will miss the services of Mitchell Starc, who has withdrawn from the remaining two matches due to an illness in the family.

From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see if Kohli makes changes to his winning XI.

And, from an Australian perspective, with regular skipper Aaron Finch set to miss the fixture, will Steve Smith be reinstated as the skipper?

All in all, it is set to be a cracker!

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah