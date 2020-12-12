IND vs AUS A 2020 Scorecard 2nd Practice Match Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day’s play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver’s seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday. With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indians however came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed when almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain. India’s four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.

LIVE UPDATES Live Score Today, IND vs AUS A at SCG

Earlier, after skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw – 40 and Shubman Gill – 43 — both 21-year-old batsmen with bright future — showed enough glimpses of why they are rated so highly by almost everyone in the Indian cricket fraternity. However, the rest of the teammates including the seasoned Rahane, failed to impress on the first day of their final tune-up before the start of the four-match Test series beginning December 17. The two specialist wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha – duck – and Rishabh Pant – 5 – both fell cheaply with the former failing to open his account after the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari were also dismissed cheaply. But the most distraught will be the duo of Shaw and Gill, both getting out after promising so much with their dazzling strokes and positive approach.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Australia A: Matthew Wade (Captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, D”Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.