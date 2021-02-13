IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. India slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. If we go by the reports, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way. But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India’s biggest threat.

Going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win. With the crowd back inside the heated cauldron ready to egg him on, something he thrives on, the Indian captain would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.

Squads:

Ravichandran Ashwin will need a lot of support from the other end in terms of both restrictive and attacking options. A fit-again Axar Patel is the closest to being a like-for-like replacement for an injured Ravindra Jadeja. Patel’s Test debut looks imminent as Ashwin will need someone to hold on at the other end. However, one can’t be so sure about Kuldeep Yadav, who in his short six-Test career, has played some tough games.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.